TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TAC. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TransAlta Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:TAC opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 145,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

