Truist Financial Cuts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $155.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Get Leidos alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $141.50 on Monday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $614,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 261,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.