Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Price

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.03% from the stock’s current price.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BC. Benchmark cut their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BC

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,578,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $2,827,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.