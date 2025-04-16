Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Price

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

KBR stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. KBR has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in shares of KBR by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 1,402.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

