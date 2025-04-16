Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

MBUU opened at $26.64 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $523.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2,154.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

