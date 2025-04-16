Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Price

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

VVX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. V2X has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of V2X by 1,014.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 210,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of V2X by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V2X by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

