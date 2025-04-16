Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Price

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

NYSE:LCII opened at $76.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $72.31 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

