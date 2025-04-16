Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Stock Price

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE:LUCK opened at $8.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.13 and a beta of 0.79. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.92.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, Director John Alan Young bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,329.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $703,254.99. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $20,165,388.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,981.68. This trade represents a 77.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,163 shares of company stock valued at $62,213 over the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

