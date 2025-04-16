Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Price

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $285.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.
MANH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.
In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
