Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Price

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 75,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 31,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

