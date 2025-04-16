Truist Financial Lowers Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Price Target to $24.00

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Amentum alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMTM

Amentum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. Amentum has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amentum

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.