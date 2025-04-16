Truist Financial Lowers ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $85.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. D. Boral Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

ICF International Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.49. ICF International has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $179.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in ICF International by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ICF International by 2,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 76,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ICF International by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

