Truist Financial Lowers MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $16.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley upgraded MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Report on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.