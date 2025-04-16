Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

