UBS Group Downgrades Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to Neutral

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

STLA opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 436.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 18.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 34.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 422.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.