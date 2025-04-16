UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOM. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $445.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.03. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

