United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Head to Head Comparison

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) and United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Overseas Bank has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Suruga Bank and United Overseas Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 United Overseas Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. United Overseas Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Suruga Bank pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suruga Bank and United Overseas Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $633.45 million 2.49 $106.09 million $7.01 11.42 United Overseas Bank $20.86 billion 2.06 $4.25 billion N/A N/A

United Overseas Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Suruga Bank and United Overseas Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 21.93% 6.93% 0.58% United Overseas Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of United Overseas Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Overseas Bank beats Suruga Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency, pay-easy, web direct, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending, guarantee, printing, leasing, and agency services. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About United Overseas Bank

United Overseas Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment offers financing, trade, cash management, and capital markets solutions, as well as advisory and treasury products for medium and large enterprises, local corporations, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, government-linked entities, financial sponsors, and property funds. The company’s Global Markets segment provides foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities, and structured investment products; and manages funding and liquidity. Its Other segment offers investment management, property, and insurance services. The company also provides mobile and internet banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 500 branches, including wealth and privilege banking centres, private bank suites, business and commercial banking centres, and offices in 19 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America; and approximately 1.4 million automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as United Chinese Bank and changed its name to United Overseas Bank Limited in 1965. United Overseas Bank Limited was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

