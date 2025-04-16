United States Antimony Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UAMY)

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,547 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average daily volume of 2,134 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 2,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAMY. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United States Antimony from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Tuesday.

United States Antimony Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of UAMY opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $373.70 million, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

