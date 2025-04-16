Utility Stocks To Research – April 14th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, Stellantis, Exelon, and CRH are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that deliver essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas, often operating under regulatory oversight. These stocks tend to offer steady dividends and lower volatility, making them attractive to risk-averse and income-focused investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $4.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.57. 70,160,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,909,077. The stock has a market cap of $796.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.57. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $529.31. 3,214,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,442. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.99.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.66. 125,073,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,400,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.12. 1,174,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,474. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Stellantis (STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.19. 29,955,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,308,836. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exelon (EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,693. Exelon has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.04. 2,277,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,261. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

