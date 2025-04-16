Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,036,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $670,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $238.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

