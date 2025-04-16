Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after buying an additional 23,351,829 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,320,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,141 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

