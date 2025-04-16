Viking (VIK) & Its Peers Critical Review

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Viking to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Viking alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Viking and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Viking Competitors 74.46% 15.43% 6.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 5 12 0 2.71 Viking Competitors 400 1476 2370 106 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viking and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Viking currently has a consensus target price of $46.18, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 56.52%. Given Viking’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viking has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viking and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.33 billion -$1.86 billion 155.05 Viking Competitors $4.43 billion $276.48 million 45.76

Viking has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Viking is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Viking rivals beat Viking on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.