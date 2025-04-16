Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

VNT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Vontier Stock Down 0.1 %

VNT stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $64,869,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 659.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 747,196 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,478,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,128,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after buying an additional 318,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vontier by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 286,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

