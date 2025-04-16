Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 206.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 90,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 63,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,061,000 after purchasing an additional 699,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 869.53, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

