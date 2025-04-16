Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Down 51.3% in March

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 73,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays raised Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMMVY
Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance
Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wal-Mart de México
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.