Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $323.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.