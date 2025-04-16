Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $510.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.55 and a 200 day moving average of $499.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.00. Watsco has a 1-year low of $396.82 and a 1-year high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,168,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 590,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,832,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after buying an additional 477,268 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

