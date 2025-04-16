Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W

Wayfair Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of W opened at $26.67 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,073 shares in the company, valued at $28,540,586.85. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,205.76. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,863 shares of company stock worth $4,847,429. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Wayfair by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.