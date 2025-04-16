Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $515.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $385.73 on Monday. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.78 and a 200 day moving average of $413.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.