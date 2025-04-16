Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 5,594 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

