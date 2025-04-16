Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 63,028 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

