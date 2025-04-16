Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 82,030 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,030 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $44.46.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

