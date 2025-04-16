Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azenta were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Azenta by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Azenta Trading Down 6.2 %

Azenta stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

