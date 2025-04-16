Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

Shares of WSTRF opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 3,992.27%.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.