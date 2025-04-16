Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $134.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.23.

NYSE WLK opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.41 and a 1-year high of $161.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,933,000 after buying an additional 574,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile



Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

