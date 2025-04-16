Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.19% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $49,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,733,000 after purchasing an additional 281,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,995,000 after purchasing an additional 863,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,648,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 629,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

