Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $83.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $20,790,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

