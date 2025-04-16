Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 1,483.3% in March

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 1,483.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WLMIY opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

