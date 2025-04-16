Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Winnebago Industries traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.72. 102,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 691,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 474,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305,818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 494.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $842.66 million, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

