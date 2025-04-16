Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, an increase of 515.2% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,107.0 days.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZAF opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

About Wizz Air

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger air transportation services. The company offers on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Northwest Asia. As of 31 March 2024, it operated a fleet of 208 aircraft, connecting approximately 200 destinations for 924 routes in 50 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.