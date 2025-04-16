Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, an increase of 515.2% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,107.0 days.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZAF opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

About Wizz Air

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger air transportation services. The company offers on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Northwest Asia. As of 31 March 2024, it operated a fleet of 208 aircraft, connecting approximately 200 destinations for 924 routes in 50 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.