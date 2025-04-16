Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in March

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Worldline Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

Worldline Company Profile

Featured Articles

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

