Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in March

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Worldline Stock Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.
Worldline Company Profile
