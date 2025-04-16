WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Up 237.5% in March

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WuXi AppTec stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.40.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

