WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded WuXi Biologics (Cayman) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of WXXWY opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing for biologics industry in the People’s Republic of China, North America, Europe, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Biologics and XDC.

