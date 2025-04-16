Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, Sidoti upgraded Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
