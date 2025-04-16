Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ XELB opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.