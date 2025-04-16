Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.