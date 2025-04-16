Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.
