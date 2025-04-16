Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 1,557.1% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Yerbaé Brands Price Performance
YERBF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Yerbaé Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
