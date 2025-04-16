YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $31.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,145,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,208,000 after purchasing an additional 450,935 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,009,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,687,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,587,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,236,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,486 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

