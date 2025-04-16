Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,100 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the March 15th total of 3,775,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 269.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

OTCMKTS YUEIF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.26.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

