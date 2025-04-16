Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
