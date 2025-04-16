Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

