Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. Zijin Mining Group has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $50.25.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.