Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. Zijin Mining Group has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $50.25.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

