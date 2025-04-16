Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. Zijin Mining Group has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $50.25.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
